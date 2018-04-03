Venezuela cocaine bound for Lexington is intercepted at airport. Then, the case got interesting.

Two men, one from Mexico and the other from Guatemala, face federal charges of conspiring to distribute at least $300,000 worth of cocaine sent to Lexington from Venezuela.
Leopoldo Gonzalez-Cruz, 20, of Mexico and Ubaldino Esau Hernandez Ramos, 27, of Guatemala appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Each is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilos or more of cocaine.
The two men were arrested after federal law enforcement officers intercepted a package containing cocaine March 28 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, according to an affidavit filed by Robert J. Hart, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
Authorities said the package contained closer to 10 kilograms, with each kilogram having a wholesale value of $30,000 to $35,000 for a total worth of between $300,000 and $350,000. One kilogram is equal to 2.2 pounds.
The package was from Venezuela and was bound for Lexington, Hart’s affidavit said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found several items “packaged to resemble dietary supplements” inside, the affidavit said. A field test indicated that the substance was cocaine.
The Lexington address on the package did not exist, and efforts to contact the only phone number identified with the package were unsuccessful.
On Friday, a representative with the international shipping company DHL contacted Homeland Security to say that a woman had contacted the company’s hub looking for the package. Hart met with the woman in Lexington, and she told him that she was to be paid $500 to pick up the package and deliver it to two men at a Speedway gas station in Lexington.
Under law enforcement supervision, the woman used her phone to confirm the intended delivery. A Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer monitored the phone call, which corroborated her statement, according to court records. She was to meet the two men at the Speedway in Beaumont Centre off Harrodsburg Road.
Officers and agents found a silver Ford Escape occupied by Gonzalez-Cruz and Ramos in the Speedway parking lot.
A search of the Ford yielded $8,000 in cash and what appeared to be an ounce of cocaine on the vehicle console, Hart wrote in his affidavit. A cellphone inside the Escape displayed the phone number from which the woman had called. Agents used her phone to call the number she previously dialed to confirm delivery and the phone seized from the two men showed the woman’s number as an incoming call.
“When a package is sent from a location outside the United States, the intended receiver of the package is rarely the actual person who had initial communication with the sender,” Hart wrote in the affidavit. “The person who was to receive the package is usually paid a nominal sum to obtain the package and deliver to those most culpable.”
During Tuesday’s court hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Wier scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for April 10. At that time, Wier will hear evidence to determine whether there is probable cause to send the case to a federal grand jury for indictment. The men can choose to waive a preliminary hearing and have the case go directly to a grand jury.
Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute is punishable by 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and five years to life of supervised release.
