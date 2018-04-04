Grandmother, granddaughter shot outside Lexington home

A grandmother and her granddaughter were shot by another woman outside a Lexington residence Tuesday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday outside a home on the 2100 block of Drummond Drive, where Lexington police located the two women with non-critical gunshot wounds, according to Lexington Police Cmdr. David Lyons.
A dispute between the granddaughter and the suspect, who knew the victims, led to the shooting, Lyons said.
Neither women have life-threatening injuries and police are looking for the female suspect, according to police.
The shooting was at least the fourth of the day in Lexington. There were three shootings in the morning, one of which led to Lexington’s ninth homicide of the year.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
