Latest News

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Logan Tipton's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, spoke Tuesday after a jury revealed its recommended 20-year sentence for admitted killer Ronald Exantus who was convicted in the assaults of Logan's sisters and father but found not guilty by reason of insanity in Logan's murder. Heather Pujol Tipton said her kids do not understand the verdict.

Crime

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Latest News

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.

Crime

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting

A student "accidentally hurt himself" by firing a gun at Frederick Douglass High School Friday morning, according to the school district. Lexington and Fayette Schools police responded and remained at the scene after the "threat" was removed without a lockdown. The incident occurred despite stepped up security at Fayette schools following other gun incidents, threats and a series of tense meetings on school safety.

Crime

'We need everything; the little kid's not breathing.'

Police body camera footage from one of the officers who responded to the stabbing of Logan Tipton in 2015 was played for the jury Monday as testimony started in the murder trial of Ronald Exantus. This edited footage shows an officer meeting the ambulance and leading Exantus to a police car. The trial is being held in Lexington. The boy was killed in a bedroom at his Versailles home.