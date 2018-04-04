Man accused of multiple Lexington robberies arrested near community college

A man who was wanted in connection with two armed robberies and other crimes was arrested Wednesday near Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
Shane Alexander Kennedy, 30, had been sought since last week, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department. He told officers he would turn himself in Wednesday, but he ran, according to police Cmdr. David Lyons.
An officer located Kennedy in a parking lot on Opportunity Way behind the college, Lyons said. He was arrested without incident and placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
Previous story:
Never miss a local story.
A man who was released from the Fayette County Detention Center earlier this month is believed to be connected to more than a half-dozen other crimes, including two armed Shell station robberies Friday, police said.
Shane Alexander Kennedy, 30, is wanted for multiple thefts, according to the Lexington Police Department. He has active warrants for failing to appear in court on burglary charges and a probation violation.
He was previously arrested March 7 on burglary and auto theft charges. He allegedly broke in to Circle 4 Discount Auto on New Circle Road by breaking a store window. Police say he then went through desk drawers, found a key to a 2003 Ford Expedition and drove away in the vehicle.
Kennedy was released on $1,000 bond, and police now say he’s connected to at least six more incidents.
Kennedy allegedly robbed the Shell gas station at Nicholasville Road and Southland Drive at 3 a.m. Friday, and then the Shell station at Winchester Road and Thunderstick Drive at 7:30 a.m., police said.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments