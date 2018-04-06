Accused Kentucky cop killer was an escapee facing rest of 29-year sentence. Deputies didn’t know.

Christian County law enforcement officers were never notified about an outstanding warrant on a career criminal who fatally shot a Hopkinsville police officer last week, according to Sheriff Livy Leavell.
Authorities say James K. Decoursey, 35, fatally shot Officer Phillip Meacham after an encounter March 29 on Paulette Court, before fleeing the scene. Decoursey was shot and killed by Tennessee law enforcement just after midnight following the shooting of Meacham.
However, nearly two months before killing a police officer, Decoursey was accused of escaping from a halfway house Feb. 5 in Louisville and a warrant was issued for second-degree escape. Before that escape, he had been notified he was going to be transferred back to prison.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by Kentucky New Era, Decoursey was assigned to Dismas Charities - St. Patrick's and under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections when he left the facility without consent and never returned. The warrant states Decoursey “was informed that he was being transferred back to prison. At that time, (Decoursey) gathered his property, walked out of the facility and never returned.”
He was serving a 29-year sentence and due to be released in September 2039, the warrant continues.
Leavell said telling someone with a criminal history like Decoursey’s that he was about to be sent back to prison is something that should have never happened, in his opinion.
“They warned him, and they told him they were getting ready to revoke him,” Leavell said. “You can’t tell somebody like that in a halfway house that is not secure (something like that).”
A warrant was issued by Jefferson District Court the following day, and Leavell said that outstanding warrant was never routed to his deputies — but it should have been.
“We never knew this existed,” Leavell said, pointing to the warrant.
He said, typically, because Decoursey was listed with a Christian County address, it would have been routed to Christian County by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, since that is where the warrant was issued. Once that happened, local deputies could have made an attempt to locate Decoursey. Without that notification, deputies were left with no knowledge that the convicted felon was wanted for escape and potentially in the area.
“We wouldn’t have known to go look for him,” Leavell said, adding the only way they could have known the warrant existed is if Decoursey had been pulled over in a traffic stop and they ran his name through the system. Only then would deputies have been made aware of the outstanding warrant.
“We did not know he was wanted, so we didn’t know to even be looking for him,” he said.
It’s not just Christian County that was failed to be notified, either; McCreary County Sheriff Randy Waters said his agency — the last department to arrest and convict Decoursey — was also not notified.
“We always get notified with a letter through the mail (from Department of Corrections),” Waters said.
But not this time, Waters said, who added it was his understanding Decoursey would have to serve at least three years when he was sentenced in January 2016.
“At no time was I informed of his release,” he said.
Decoursey had a lengthy criminal history
Why Decoursey was even in a halfway house to begin with is something that baffled the two sheriffs.
“When you look at a man with a criminal history like (Decoursey) has, he should have never been given the opportunity even to get released,” Leavell said. “That’s just my opinion, but anybody who has this much time should not be given (that opportunity).”
The McCreary County sheriff agreed, saying he failed to see the justification in letting an offender like Decoursey — who’s had multiple chances — back out on the streets.
“It’s hard to understand, and perhaps, if he would have served the time he was sentenced, a fellow officer would be alive,” he said.
Decoursey’s criminal history dates back to 2001 when he would have been just 18-years-old. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, but that charge was dismissed after he completed a diversion program.
From there, he graduated to second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana in 2002 and was sentenced to three years for the burglary. In 2007, he was granted probation for fraudulently using credit cards and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Between 2009 and 2015, Decoursey was convicted on a series of drug charges in Daviess, Christian and McCreary counties, including making methamphetamine, trafficking and possession of the drug. In 2011, he was sentenced to 11 years in Christian County, but was apparently paroled before his 2015 arrest in McCreary County.
According to the McCreary County Voice, Decoursey was found with nearly 25 grams of high-grade methamphetamine when he was arrested in a cemetery in July 2015. At the time, he reportedly told officers he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and claimed it was 98 percent pure.
The newspaper also details that the case began with a 911 call about a possible unlawful imprisonment or hostage situation at a local motel where a woman claimed she had been held at gunpoint before escaping. Officers reportedly discovered additional methamphetamine, glass pipes, cash and cellphones in the motel room after the suspects fled the scene. The person who rented the room was identified as Decoursey, but the woman failed to show up to the sheriff’s office the following day to make statements to deputies regarding her unlawful imprisonment.
Decoursey’s charges of trafficking in that case were amended down and the persistent felony offender charged was dismissed as part of his plea agreement. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was sentenced to three years, in addition to any other time he may have received from a revoked parole.
Allen Trimble, commonwealth’s attorney for McCreary and Whitley counties, said Decoursey’s charge was amended because they only had evidence of him having the drug, not attempting to sell.
“(The state) has a lot of people convicted of drug charges and some of them become violent for whatever reason,” Trimble said. “It’s hard to predict how the person will react after they finished their jail term … I’d love to be able to. It would make me a whole lot better commonwealth’s attorney.”
He added the state had reduced penalties for possession and trafficking in recent years, making it more difficult for prosecutors to keep people in jail longer.
“We feel they should serve more (time),” he said. “But that’s the law and we have to execute the laws as written.”
Aside from unlawful imprisonment, which it doesn’t appear Decoursey was ever charged with, none of his offenses indicate a history of violence. However, in July 2014 in Fayette County, an emergency protection order was sought against Decoursey by an ex-wife, but the order was dismissed less than two weeks later, according to CourtNet records.
Failures in the system
Leavell believes Decoursey is an example of the kind of offender that did not deserve chance after chance at changing his life
“He was your prime example of a career criminal that’s been given every opportunity to change his life,” Leavell said. “The court system, and the system itself, worked to try to make him a better person, but he refused to change his ways.”
While it’s impossible to have predicted Decoursey would act in the manner he did, Leavell said Decoursey also likely knew an encounter with the police that fateful night would mean at least another 20 years in prison, given his 2039 release date.
Leavell believes the system failed in multiple places, from Decoursey having even been placed in a halfway house, to the warning he received about being sent back to prison and finally, the failure to notify the county Decoursey lived in nearly his entire life — the place he was most likely to return and did — that he was an escapee who was wanted.
Had it not been for those failures, Officer Phillip Meacham may still be alive today.
“Because of what happened here,” Leavell said, holding up Decoursey’s warrant for escape, “we are left with this,” he said.
