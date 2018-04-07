Lexington Police working the scene of a shooting on Michigan Street, between Newtown Pike and Georgetown Street, on April 6, 2018.
Lexington Police working the scene of a shooting on Michigan Street, between Newtown Pike and Georgetown Street, on April 6, 2018. Garret Wymer WKYT
Crime

Teen dies after shooting on Michigan Street. Homicide toll now at 10.

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

April 07, 2018 09:36 AM

Lexington’s 10th homicide happened Friday night with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man, authorities said.

Devon Guest died of a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at University of Kentucky Hospital, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said in a release.

Guest was shot on Michigan Street, which runs between Newtown Pike and Charles Avenue. Lexington police say they were called out to the scene at about 8 p.m. Friday, and found a man in the street, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Police did not have a description of a possible suspect, but they it’s possible the victim and the others involved knew each other. WKYT reported.

Lexington is on track to surpass last year’s number of homicides. There were 28 homicides reported in Lexington in 2017, and the 10th wasn’t reported until July 22, according to Lexington police.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

