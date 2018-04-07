Husband rams wife’s car, then threatens sheriff’s personnel

A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly rammed a car his wife was driving, fled the scene and then twice called the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and threatened to kill the deputies that work there, the department reported on its Facebook page.
Derek L. McHargue, 27, was lodged in the Laurel County jail on 60 counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
On Monday, McHargue’s wife called 911 to report that a car driven by her husband was following her and trying to run her off the road, the sheriff’s office said.
McHargue had left on foot before the deputy and detective arrived at the scene on Horse Creek Road in southern Laurel County. They were told that McHargue had intentionally rammed the Pontiac the wife was driving with a Chevy Impala he was driving. The wife and 17-year-old girl who was a passenger were treated at area hospitals for injuries, Root said.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for McHargue’s arrest on assault, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Then on Tuesday, McHargue twice telephoned the sheriff’s office and threatened to kill all the deputies that work there, Root said. McHargue went on to say that “he knows where some of the deputies live and that he would go there and kill them or make the deputies kill him,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.
The sheriff’s office obtained a second warrant on charges of terroristic threatening.
Corbin police arrested McHargue on Wednesday, and he was lodged in the Laurel County jail. He remains there in lieu of $105,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
