Fight occurred before 19-year-old was killed by juvenile he knew.

The 19-year-old killed in Lexington’s 10th homicide of the year had arranged to meet a 17-year-old who is now charged with shooting him, police said.
The name of the teen who was charged was not released because he’s a juvenile. He is at least the 10th juvenile charged in homicides since January 2017. At least another four suspects charged were 18 to 21 years old. Roughly 10 cases remain open.
In Friday night’s killing, Devon Guest of Lexington was found in the street about 7:45 p.m. Guest, 19, had been shot once. He died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner.
The killing occurred in the 500 block of Michigan Street, which runs between Georgetown Street and Charles Avenue.
Guest met the suspect and another teen and a brief altercation occurred before Guest was shot.
The city’s 10 homicides between January and early April are more than double the murders that occurred in the same time period last year, which eventually set a record at 28. Guest was the second killed in four days. Christian Cubert, 21, died Tuesday after being shot at an apartment complex at Village Drive and Davenport Drive.
Most of this year’s homicides involved drugs, police said earlier this year.
Guest is about the sixth person 21 or younger to be killed this year in Lexington, the same amount of victims 21 and under that were killed in all of last year.
Guest was called “Henny” according to family and friends who talked to WKYT after a gathering for him Saturday.
“It don’t make sense. It don’t,” Friend Brittany Wilhite told WKYT. “Why are we using guns?"
Comments