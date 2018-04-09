Pregnant woman, man shot near site of Friday murder

A pregnant woman and a man were injured in Sunday night shootings near the location of Friday’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old, according to media reports.

A man was sitting on his front porch on the 800 block of Charles Avenue and was shot in a lower extremity around 10 p.m., police told WKYT.

Witnesses told police a a pregnant woman was also shot, possibly one street over on Whitney Avenue, LEX 18 reported.

Neither the man nor woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. The baby is not believed to be hurt from the shooting, WKYT said.

Police have not said if there are any suspects.

"We are being approached by residents that are understandably concerned and trying to get as much information as we can so this doesn't happen again," said Lt. Brian Peterson told LEX 18.

The shootings occurred within just a few blocks of Michigan Street, where 19-year-old Devon Guest was killed by a juvenile Friday. Guest’s murder was Lexington’s 10th homicide of the year. A 17-year-old has been charged with murder.