Increase in Lexington murders concerns judge. Fatal shootout suspect denied bond.

A shootout at Trent Boulevard and Trent Circle led to the March 18 death of 28-year-old Sheddrick Dixon, a Lexington police detective testified Tuesday.

That new information about a gunfight and other details led Fayette District Judge Kim Wilkie to refuse to set bond for Steven Young, 24, the man accused of murder in Dixon’s death.

Wilkie said he was “real concerned not only about the safety of Mr. Young at this time but specifically in regard to the safety of other citizens of Fayette County, especially in regard to the number of murders we’ve had. Here in Fayette County we’re setting a record, I believe.”

Dixon’s death marked the city’s seventh homicide of 2018. Since then, three other men have died of gun violence in Lexington. Last year the 10th homicide didn’t happen until July.

Wilkie found probable cause to send Young’s case to a grand jury to consider for indictment.

The gunfight happened in the early morning hours of March 18, Detective Tyson Carroll testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” shortly after 5 a.m..

Dixon was in telephone contact with Young before the shooting, Carroll said. Young contacted a friend of Dixon and later spoke with Dixon, he said.

That turned into a verbal argument, and Young drove to the apartment complex where Dixon lived.

Video from a surveillance camera showed Dixon coming out of his apartment and at least two people getting out of a parked Chrysler 200.

“That gunfight started with shots fired from the area where Mr. Young and an unknown person were, and then Mr. Dixon fired back,” Carroll said. “At some point during that, Mr. Dixon ran back to the apartment and was later taken to the hospital” where he died.

Witnesses identified Young, and shell casings at the scene matched a specific type of bullet that Young had purchased earlier in March, Carroll said.

Defense attorney Charles Gore asked if any witnesses identified Young as the shooter.

No, Carroll said.

Gore asked whether the two people who got out of the Chrysler both fired weapons. Yes, Carroll said.

There were at least 15 9mm shell casings recovered from the scene, Carroll said. Many .40-caliber rounds were also recovered, he said.

During an autopsy, a fragmented 9mm FTX bullet was recovered from Dixon’s body, Carroll said. A FTX bullet “has a red plug in the front of it, which is the same ammunition that your client bought on March 2, 2018, at Bud’s Gun Shop,” Carroll told Gore.

“How do you know he bought that ammunition on March 2?” Gore asked

“I have a sales receipt,” Carroll said.

The gun Dixon fired was a Smith & Wesson M&P 40, Carroll said. That gun was recovered from the trunk of the vehicle that took him to the hospital.

Cellphone records show that Young and Dixon were in telephone contact with one another before the gunfight, Carroll said.

In addition, “The defendant told me his side of it (the conversation). Witnesses told me what they heard. It honestly matches up quite well,” Carroll said.

There were also text messages between the two.

“It sounds like Mr. Young was trying to contact a person, and that other person gave Mr. Dixon’s phone number,” Carroll said. “So when Mr. Young and Mr. Dixon are talking, the conversation turned to Mr. Dixon saying ‘Don’t come over here’ … and ‘Stop calling me.’

“Mr. Young kept calling. The conversation got heated. Mr. Young said that he knew where everybody was as far as where Mr. Dixon and friends were in the apartment. And it went into a more aggressive stance, ‘Here, let’s do something about it.’”

Carroll said he thought Dixon made the “let’s do something about it” statement.

At that point, Dixon went out of the apartment and the gunfight began.

In a police interview, Young denied getting out of a car and shooting, Carroll said. Young “stated that the victim was chasing him down the street and firing at him as he was driving away,” Carroll said.

A .40-caliber gun was also recovered from Young’s mother’s home, Carroll said. Police have not ruled out that the gun was at the shooting scene.

Young remains in the Fayette County jail.