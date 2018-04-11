Lexington police need help identifying man suspected in two robberies

Lexington police are trying to identify a suspect in two robberies that occurred the same day.
On March 24, security images were captured of a man with a covered face and a red and black hooded jacket at the Dairy Mart at 155 East Reynolds Road, according to police. An employee of the store told police that the man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register.
When the employee of the Dairy Mart complied, the man left, according to police. The suspect is being described as being in his 20s, standing about 6-foot-3 and weighing about 200 pounds.
The description of the man and his clothing matches a robbery in Georgetown that occurred earlier that day, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments