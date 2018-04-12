More Videos

What To Do After a Data Breach

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

'It really doesn't change anything'

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Coroner releases details on woman's death in hit and run

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn discussed the hit and run on Leestown Road that killed a Lexington woman. She was hit at the end of her driveway while getting garbage cans.
Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transported to a hospital.

Logan Tipton's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, spoke Tuesday after a jury revealed its recommended 20-year sentence for admitted killer Ronald Exantus who was convicted in the assaults of Logan's sisters and father but found not guilty by reason of insanity in Logan's murder. Heather Pujol Tipton said her kids do not understand the verdict.

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.

A student "accidentally hurt himself" by firing a gun at Frederick Douglass High School Friday morning, according to the school district. Lexington and Fayette Schools police responded and remained at the scene after the "threat" was removed without a lockdown. The incident occurred despite stepped up security at Fayette schools following other gun incidents, threats and a series of tense meetings on school safety.

Here's how a nurse with a knife met his 6-year-old victim

Opening arguments Monday in the murder trial of Ronald Exantus detailed the last moments of Logan Tipton's life and sought to explain what led Exantus to a Versailles house where he knew no one. Prosecutor Keith Eardley described the case against the Indianapolis nurse and his attorney Bridget Hofler blamed mental illness.