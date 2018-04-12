Coroner releases details on woman's death in hit and run

Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transported to a hospital.
A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store.
Two women tried to conceal their stealing at Dillard's in Fayette Mall on a Friday night in January. Loss prevention personnel spotted them, but the women got away with more than $1,000 in merchandise.
Logan Tipton's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, spoke Tuesday after a jury revealed its recommended 20-year sentence for admitted killer Ronald Exantus who was convicted in the assaults of Logan's sisters and father but found not guilty by reason of insanity in Logan's murder. Heather Pujol Tipton said her kids do not understand the verdict.
Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talked about new measures to keep students safe at Frederick Douglass High School where a student accidentally shot himself with a gun he brought to school Friday.
Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.
A student "accidentally hurt himself" by firing a gun at Frederick Douglass High School Friday morning, according to the school district. Lexington and Fayette Schools police responded and remained at the scene after the "threat" was removed without a lockdown. The incident occurred despite stepped up security at Fayette schools following other gun incidents, threats and a series of tense meetings on school safety.
Versailles police detective Keith Ford questioned Ronald Exantus after he stabbed Logan Tipton to death Dec. 7, 2015. The footage was shown Tuesday to jurors at the Exantus trial in Fayette County Circuit Court.
Opening arguments Monday in the murder trial of Ronald Exantus detailed the last moments of Logan Tipton's life and sought to explain what led Exantus to a Versailles house where he knew no one. Prosecutor Keith Eardley described the case against the Indianapolis nurse and his attorney Bridget Hofler blamed mental illness.