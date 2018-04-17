The lure of wallets at Keeneland was too great. Chronic pickpocketer nabbed, police say.

Keeneland, Kroger, Meijer, Walmart: A pickpocket preferred taking customers’ wallets at well-known businesses in Lexington and it eventually got him caught, police said Tuesday.
The alleged culprit, Charles A. Kittrell, 53, was found at Keeneland Sunday by security staff. Keeneland security notified Lexington officers of his whereabouts, and they stopped Kittrell and arrested him on outstanding warrants. He faces at least 25 local charges.
Over the last six months, detectives have been investigating a series of pickpocket thefts. In most of the thefts, the stolen credit cards were immediately used at Target, Best Buy, and/or Walmart to purchase prepaid gift cards and gaming systems.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect and multiple warrants were issued for Kittrell’s arrest.
Kittrell wasfeatured on Crime Stoppers in December. He is also suspect in several theft cases in Louisville and Tennessee, police said.
He was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking pickpocketing, nine counts of wallet theft from purses, nine counts of felony fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of misdemeanor use of a credit card, and 11 counts of receipt of a stolen credit card.
Lexington police believe other agencies throughout the state will file charges of their own. Kittrell was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
