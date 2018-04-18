Richmond firefighter arrested for incest, sexual assault of a child

A man who is reportedly a member of the Richmond Fire Department was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a victim under 12 years old.
Ronald Shane Allen, 41, was charged with incest, sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy. He has been lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
LEX 18 reported Allen was a member of the fire department and was previously an EMT for Madison County.
The Richmond Fire Department and the City of Richmond did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Herald-Leader.
