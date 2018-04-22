Train hits SUV in Rockcastle County. Driver walks away.

The driver of a sport-utility vehicle was able to escape serious injury and was able to exit the vehicle after being hit by a train, fire officials said Sunday.
Mount Vernon Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon that the department and Rockcastle County EMS were sent to an accident on Hummel Road.
Fire officials said when they got to the scene, the driver was already out of the vehicle and only suffered from what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.
The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The Rockcastle County Sheriff's office and CSX are investigating the accident.
