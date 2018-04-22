Hours after spring football win, a WKU quarterback arrested for DUI

On Saturday afternoon in Bowling Green, Steven Duncan was on the field as one of Western Kentucky University's Spring Game quarterbacks. By 2:43 a.m. Sunday, he was under arrest, charged with DUI.
WBKO in Bowling Green was the first to report on Duncan's arrest. The ABC station reported that Duncan, 19, was also charged with failure to produce insurance and failure to illuminate head lamps. The time of the arrest was 2:43 a.m., according to the Warren County Regional Jail website.
WKU told WBKO "we are aware of the situation and currently gathering more information. We take this matter very seriously as a football program."
Quarterbacks Drew Eckels and Duncan led the university's Red team to a 24-14 victory over the White team on Saturday. The school was evaluating players Saturday for the role of starting quarterack this fall, according to Western's athletics department website. The game Saturday also marked the end of the squad's spring training.
According to WKU's website, the Charleston, S.C., native is a sophomore. The Hilltoppers open their season on Friday Aug. 31 against Wisconsin, which lost only one game in its 2017-18 season.
