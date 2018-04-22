Police gathering evidence after man seriously injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington police are working to gather evidence after a man was seriously injured Sunday night in a shooting downtown.
Police were called to the 300 block of Corral Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of about five shots fired, police Lt. Chris Dearinger said. When officers arrived they found a man with very serious injuries outside of a house.
The man was taken to a local hospital, but further information about his current condition was not released.
A portion of Corral Street was expected to be closed Sunday night as a forensic team and detectives gathered information, Dearinger said. Investigators believe the suspect is a man in his twenties.
