The names of 3 teens charged in 16-year-old's homicide weren't public. Until now.

Two juveniles and an adult have been indicted on a murder charge in the September shooting death of 16-year-old Floyd Matthew Dunn III in Lexington.
Because they will be tried as adults, the three are named for the first time in the indictment filed Monday and released to the public Tuesday in Fayette Circuit Court. They are Raymond Thomas Randall Smead, 17, Dontaevius Bowie, 18, and Herbie Booker.
Lexington police arrested the three in January but their identities were not revealed because they were younger than 18. Smead was 16 and Booker was 17 when they were arrested..
Dunn was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of East Sixth Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. He died the next day at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The indictment says Smead, Bowie and Booker "engaged in a conspiracy with one another" in planning or committing the offense that caused Dunn's death. Further details about the circumstances weren't available.
Smead also faces two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with two gas station robberies in January.
Dunn was the 19th of 28 homicide victims in Lexington last year. He was also one of two people killed within 12 hours of each other. Jerome Wadsworth, 28, of Michigan was the other. Timothy Ganther Jr. of Lexington was charged with murder in Wadsworth's death.
Meanwhile, Booker and Smead remain in the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center, while Bowie is at the Fayette County jail, according to court documents.
The full cash bond for each is $250,000. The three are scheduled to be arraigned on May 4. More details about their cases will be made public once they have been arraigned.
