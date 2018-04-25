Lexington man allegedly set off police chase. Then, he ran out of road at judge's house

A Lexington man allegedly struck an officer, setting off a police chase that ended in the driveway of a circuit judge.
Dontae Thompson, 27, refused to roll his window down at a safety checkpoint in Magoffin County early Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. When he fled the checkpoint, he struck and knocked down a Salyersville police officer with his vehicle, state trooper William Petry said.
Thompson led police on a 20-mile chase on Ky. 114 into Floyd County, where he randomly made a sharp turn on Clark Drive. That road was a dead end and Thompson stopped in the driveway of Floyd County Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris, state police said.
No damage was done to the home and the officer who was struck did not suffer any serious injuries, Petry said.
Thompson was arrested outside the judge's home and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs; resisting arrest; speeding more than 25 mph above the speed limit; operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.
He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.
Comments