Undercover agents got oxycodone from him, so ex-Georgetown doctor going to prison.

A former Georgetown doctor was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison after he was convicted in October of illegally distributing oxycodone.
Dr. Alan Arnold Godofsky, 61, was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine. He now lives in Cincinnati.
In October, after a seven-day trial, Godofsky was convicted on five counts related to illegally distributing drugs through the Central Kentucky Bariatric and Pain Management Center in Georgetown. Court records described the operation as a pill mill.
The government contended that Godofsky intentionally prescribed large quantities of oxycodone to patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
The evidence at trial established that Godofsky prescribed drugs without conducting examinations, without obtaining informed consent, and to patients who had no legitimate medical need.
The government opposed probation for Godofsky because he "has shown no remorse for the harm he caused and has not accepted responsibility for his actions even now," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron L. Walker Jr. wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Defense attorney David Lambertus noted in his sentencing memorandum that Godofsky was convicted on counts related to prescriptions written to undercover government agents "who acknowledged at trial that they lied to Dr. Godofsky to obtain pain medicine prescriptions."
Ernest William Singleton owned the Georgetown clinic, which is now closed. Singleton is serving a 20-year prison sentence on drug-trafficking and other charges. Singleton also owned the Grant County Wellness Center in Dry Ridge.
Testimony from Singleton's trial showed that more than 1.3 million oxycodone pills were distributed through Singleton's clinics from December 2010 to March 2012, according to court records.
Godfosky's Kentucky medical license was indefinitely restricted in 2012. He remains free on bond but must report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 28.
Comments