Girls' basketball coach accused of raping player in vehicle

A Kentucky AAU girls' basketball coach was arrested Thursday and charged with raping one of his players in the back seat of his vehicle.
Corvell Conley, of Radcliff, was taking one of his players home from practice Tuesday when he stopped at a location on South Wilson Road in Elizabethtown and had sex with the juvenile girl under the age of 16, according to his arrest citation.
A sexual assault exam was completed on the girl and the findings from the nurse examiner were consistent with the girl's statements, court documents show.
Conley is listed as a coach and co-founder of Kentucky Future, which is a Hardin County-based girls' basketball program. He does not coach for Hardin County Schools, according to WLKY.
The 41-year-old Conley is charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy — each punishable by one to five years in prison, if convicted. He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
