Cocaine valued at $17 million seized at UPS in Louisville

More than 1,100 pounds of cocaine valued at $17 million was seized last week at the UPS hub in Louisville.
The drugs had been hidden in 60 boxes, each containing 24 tubes of silicone adhesive, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
A Customs and Border Protection officer working at the UPS Express Consignment Shipment House in Louisville on April 19 noticed the suspicious shipment based on his or her knowledge of smuggling techniques, CBP said. An officer drilled into the silicone tubes and found the white powder, which field tested positive for cocaine.
The packages originated in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and were headed to Point Noire in the Republic of Congo.
Border Protection said the cocaine weighed 1,147 pounds.
