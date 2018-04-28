Jackson County man charged with murder of man, woman found with burned vehicle

State police have charged one man with murder in connection with the deaths of two people found with a burned vehicle in Jackson County, and they're asking for help finding another man.
Bobby L. Hammonds, 40, of McKee, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Joey R. Marcum, 35, and Whitney Venable, 28, both of McKee.
Marcum and Venable's bodies were found with a burned vehicle on Rock Lick Creek Road on Dec. 28. One was outside the vehicle and another was inside it. Both were burned beyond recognition.
Hammonds was being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Terry L. Hammonds, 41, of McKee, is wanted for two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, state police said. Anyone with information about where Terry Hammonds is should call state police in Richmond at 859-623-2404.
Comments