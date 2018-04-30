A student's brain was damaged in school beating. T-shirt stops trial for girl charged.

A teen was supposed to go on trial Monday for beating a girl so badly at school that she was left with brain damage, but a mistrial was declared over a T-shirt worn to support the victim whose family says was bullied.
A jury was being selected Monday in the trial of Lea Dawn Sizemore, who was charged as an adult with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after the 2016 South Laurel High School bathroom attack with a cellphone. Sizemore is 17, according to court records.
The pool of jurors had been winnowed down when Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steel spotted the T-shirt calling for justice for the victim. It was worn by someone in visible areas around the courtroom where jurors may have seen it. After a conference with the defense attorney and prosecutor, Judge Gregory A. Lay declared a mistrial.
There was some potential for the T-shirt to prejudice jurors against the defendant, Steele said. Family members and observers are discouraged from making obvious displays of support, but the problem apparel was a surprise.
"There was just nothing I saw that led up to this," Steele said.
Beverly Chandler, a cousin of the victim, said the girl suffered brain damage in the attack. The honor student had to relearn the alphabet. She now has a seizure disorder.
The attack happened after her cousin posted something on social media that angered Sizemore.
A new trial for Sizemore has been scheduled for Aug. 15.
