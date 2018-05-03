Frankfort murder suspect arrested in Ashland

A woman accused of murdering a man at a Frankfort apartment complex was arrested Wednesday night by Ashland Police.

Ashley Rene Jones is charged with the murder of Marcus Morris, who was found outside Hickory Hills Manor apartment complex with a stab wound to the neck Monday afternoon, according to Frankfort police. Morris, a father of two, died at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Frankfort police were immediately searching for Jones and she was arrested Wednesday night.

According to LEX 18, family members of Morris found a Facebook post of Jones' that shifted the blame to the murdered man. "He ran up on me and ran into the blade. His mistake," LEX 18 reported. The post also said, "I'ma stab or shoot the next grown man who tries me."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In addition to her murder charge, Jones is facing three separate drug charges. She has been lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.