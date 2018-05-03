Man slid into driver's lap, shoved driver out and hit officer's vehicle, police say

A man wanted for violating parole led London police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night after he pushed the driver out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Christopher K. Joseph, 30, was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on McFadden Lane around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, London police said. When police discovered Joseph had a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to step out of the vehicle, but he rolled up the window and locked the door, according to police.

He then slid into the driver's lap and attempted to gain control of the vehicle, police said. While attempting to shove the driver out of the vehicle, Joseph backed into the police cruiser. Officers attempted to stop Joseph by breaking the passenger side window, police said.

The London man shoved the driver out of the vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit, stopping in a driveway where he struck two parked cars, one of which was occupied by Constable Chris Webb.

After he exited the vehicle, he resisted arrest before finally being apprehended, police said.

Joseph claimed he had been using methamphetamine all day. He was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, resisting arrest, first and second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, six counts of disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and failure to illuminate head lamps.

A man with the same name and age was wanted for absconding parole on three 2015 convictions for identity theft. He was released mid-January and was supposed to be supervised until July 2019.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.