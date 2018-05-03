Lexington police investigating double shooting near elementary school

Two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Lexington apartment complex near an elementary school, according to multiple media reports.
An officer in the area reportedly heard gunfire and found the two victims in an apartment, according to WKYT.
James Lane Allen Elementary School was temporarily put on heightened alert following the shooting, according to Fayette County School District spokesperson Lisa Deffendall.
Police are searching near the apartment complex on Cross Keys Drive, presumably for a suspect or suspects, according to WKYT. There were other reports that the suspects left the area in a vehicle.
The incident occurred a few blocks away from James Lane Allen Elementary School.
Details regarding the shooting have not been released.
