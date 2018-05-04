Two expected to plead guilty in shooting death of Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis

Two men scheduled to be tried in the shooting death of a Richmond police officer are expected to enter guilty pleas Friday afternoon.
Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff are thought to have accepted a plea deal with prosecutors and are to appear at a hearing in Madison Circuit Court at 3 p.m., WKYT-TV reported.
Police have said Sizemore tried to rob a gas station in Richmond on Nov. 4, 2015. The investigation led officer Daniel Ellis, 33, a seven-year veteran of the Richmond department, to Ratliff’s apartment in search of Sizemore.
Sizemore was holding a woman named Rita Creech against her will in a back bedroom, according to police.
Ratliff let Ellis into the apartment and allowed him to search it. He allegedly told police that no one else was there and that there were no weapons in the apartment. When Ellis crossed the threshold of the bedroom, Sizemore shot him, according to police reports. Ellis died two days later.
Sizemore, 37, was charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment, robbery, wanton endangerment and other charges and could have faced the death penalty.
Ratliff, 28, was charged with murder of a police officer.
The defense had sought to hold a hearing Friday to move the trial, scheduled to being July 5, from Madison County to Fayette County or even outside Central Kentucky. The defense also wanted to separate the one trial into two trials, one for Sizemore and one for Ratliff.
Two people have already been sentenced in the case.
Carl Lee Banks, 37, who drove the van to the gas station where Sizemore attempted to commit robbery, was sentenced to four years in prison in August. He pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment, criminal facilitation to attempted robbery and bail jumping.
Creech was sentenced to probation last summer after pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to attempted robbery and wanton endangerment.
Herald-Leader staff writer Greg Kocher contributed to this report.
