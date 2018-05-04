Widow of fallen officer: 'I think that justice was served.'

Katie Ellis, the widow of fallen Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis, talked to reporters after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the 2015 shooting of her husband. The couple's son, Luke, is 5 now.
Karla Ward
T-shirts cause assault trial delay

State

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.

What To Do After a Data Breach

Crime

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

Crime

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transporte

'It really doesn't change anything'

Crime

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.