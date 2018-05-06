Pikeville woman dies in wreck. Police say other driver was drunk

A Pikeville woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Jenkins. A Virginia man has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and assault in connection with the accident that killed her, Kentucky State Police said Sunday.
Police were called to the accident on US 119 near the city of Jenkins Saturday afternoon. Police say Franklin Travis Helbert, 37, of Appalachia, Va., was traveling northbound on US 119 pulling a horse trailer. Helbert lost control of his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane where he collided with a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Judy Kiser, 66, of Pikeville. Kiser along with passengers Kathleen Tackett, 90, of Belcher and Barbara Newsome, 61, of Pikeville were transported to the Whitesburg ARH Medical Center for treatment.
Newsome died at the hospital.
Helbert refused treatment. He was charged with DUI second offense, manslaughter second degree, two counts of assault first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Letcher County Detention Center.
Toxicology results for both drivers are pending. Police say rainfall and wet road conditions also contributed to the fatal crash.
Comments