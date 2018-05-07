A party's toll: One dead, his brother injured, and 10 adults arrested.

One brother died and another was seriously injured when they left a party where minors and adults were drinking, the Whitley County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Ten adults were arrested at the party.
The fatal ATV wreck involving two brothers happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. Matthew White, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 21-year-old brother, whom the sheriff's office did not identify, was listed in stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, according to WKYT.
The two had left the party on Levi Lay Road west of Williamsburg when the four-wheeler lost control on a curve and hit a tree.
At the party, deputies found minors and adults under the influence. Ten adults, ranging in age from 18 to 35, were arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, unlawful transaction with a minor, or a combination of the two charges.
Of the 10 arrested, two men were also charged with disorderly conduct.
WKYT identified the 10 arrested as Lalo Kilberry, 25; Lige Matlock, 19; Brady Steadman, 20; Kimothy McFarland, 22; Payton Johnson, 22; Robert Griffith, 29; Mateo Hill, 18; Daniel Pena, 23; Brad Hamblin, 26; and Joshua Howard, 35.
Comments