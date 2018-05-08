Lexington murder suspect found in bushes, arrested

A Lexington teenager suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man last month was arrested Monday night after being caught hiding in the bushes.

Lexington police received a tip that Malik Rashawn Nelson, 18, was near Castlewood Park, according to court records. Nelson took off running after being spotted by police and was caught in a backyard on Bryan Avenue, court records show.

Nelson was the suspect in one of Lexington's three fatal shootings on April 3. He was accused of shooting Christian Cubert multiple times in the area of an apartment complex at Village Drive and Devonport Drive. Cubert died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told police that Nelson was talking prior to the shooting about how Cubert snitched on him, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Nelson Sunday.

In addition to his murder charge, he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and a probation violation for a misdemeanor robbery offense.