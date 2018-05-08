Malik Rashawn Nelson
Lexington murder suspect found in bushes, arrested

By Mike Stunson

May 08, 2018 07:41 AM

A Lexington teenager suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man last month was arrested Monday night after being caught hiding in the bushes.

Lexington police received a tip that Malik Rashawn Nelson, 18, was near Castlewood Park, according to court records. Nelson took off running after being spotted by police and was caught in a backyard on Bryan Avenue, court records show.

Nelson was the suspect in one of Lexington's three fatal shootings on April 3. He was accused of shooting Christian Cubert multiple times in the area of an apartment complex at Village Drive and Devonport Drive. Cubert died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told police that Nelson was talking prior to the shooting about how Cubert snitched on him, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Nelson Sunday.

In addition to his murder charge, he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and a probation violation for a misdemeanor robbery offense.

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

