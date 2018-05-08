How DNA evidence works

Katie Ellis, the widow of fallen Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis, talked to reporters after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the 2015 shooting of her husband. The couple's son, Luke, is 5 now.
Eric Ellis talked to reporters outside the Madison County Courthouse Friday, after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the killing of his brother, Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis.
Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.
A Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, bodycam footage shows. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him.
Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transporte
Two women tried to conceal their stealing at Dillard's in Fayette Mall on a Friday night in January. Loss prevention personnel spotted them, but the women got away with more than $1,000 in merchandise.
Logan Tipton's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, spoke March 20 after a jury recommended a 20-year sentence for admitted killer Ronald Exantus who was convicted in the assaults of Logan's family but found not guilty by reason of insanity in boy's death.