A Taser, stabbing, kidnapping and crash did not stop this Kentucky man, police say

A Trimble County man faces numerous charges after allegedly fleeing police, kidnapping a driver, stabbing him and causing a crash, according to court records. It didn't end there.
Kentucky State Police deputies were called to a Bedford home Monday night because Scotty Simpson, 39, was causing a disturbance, according to court records. He was erratic and fled on foot despite verbal commands to stop, his arrest citation stated.
State police used a Taser, but Simpson pulled out the probes and continued to flee, according to Simpson's arrest citation.
While Simpson was fleeing, a car stopped in the road and Simpson got in the car through the passenger door, according to the court documents.
Simpson allegedly threatened the driver and stabbed him with a large butcher knife. The driver accelerated and caused a two-vehicle injury accident, court records show. The driver's arm was broken in the crash.
Simpson fled again on foot after the crash, but he was stopped after kicking and punching a deputy, state police said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where it took eight people to subdue him, court records said.
The man was charged with kidnapping; wanton endangerment; second-degree assault; third-degree assault; resisting arrest; carrying a concealed weapon; public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol; and menacing. He was taken to the Oldham County jail .
