'I ought to kill you,' 78-year-old pistol-toting man told two robbers who beat him up

The two men who robbed an Estill County junkyard owner Tuesday morning probably weren't counting on a 78-year-old with this much spunk.
WKYT-TV reported that Bobby Ray Osborne was talking to two men about a car they were supposedly interested in, but then they told him they had a flat tire and needed a jack to change it.
Osborne told the television station that when "the big boy" went to get the jack, "the tall, skinny guy" grabbed him from behind, got him down on the floor and began beating him.
"Then he yells to the big boy, 'Get his money! Get his money!'" Osborne told WKYT. "The big boy is the one that reached his hand in and got the money. Soon as they got the money they took off."
When a woman inside the business told the men she'd call the police if they didn't give the money back, they returned $200 to Osborne. He said they kept $300.
But Osborne wasn't finished.
He managed to pull a handgun on the two men.
When one of the men said, "Don't shoot me," Osborne said he replied, "I ought to kill you."
He fired one shot but did not hit either of the men, who ran off.
State police were looking for the suspects Tuesday. One of the men reportedly left his driver's license behind.
"I was putting up a pretty good fight to be 78," Osborne told WKYT.
