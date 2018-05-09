He robbed store, punched Lexington Family Dollar clerk he kidnapped. Video released.

Lexington police want the public's help finding a man who robbed a Family Dollar off Man o' War Boulevard and kidnapped the store clerk.
The incident occurred April 19 at the Saron Drive Family Dollar after the store closed, according to police. The clerk went next door to Walmart to purchase a few items, and as he was walking to his car, the clerk said an unknown man approached him and displayed a handgun, police said.
The man punched the clerk and forced him to go back inside the Family Dollar to retrieve money from the store's safe, Lexington police said. After taking the cash, the suspect forced the clerk to drive him to the area of Man o' War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill Road, according to police.
The suspect, left the car and fled on foot.
WKYT reported the victim had minor injuries but did not have to go to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
