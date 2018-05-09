Do you know this suspect in Lexington store robbery and kidnapping?

Lexington police released surveillance video of the suspect in a robbery and kidnapping at a Family Dollar on Saron Drive in the shopping center that also includes Walmart off Man o' War Boulevard.
Lexington Police Department
How DNA evidence works

Crime

How DNA evidence works

With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

State

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.

What To Do After a Data Breach

Crime

What To Do After a Data Breach

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

Crime

Officers work at scene of early morning homicide

‪Lexington police officers investigated a homicide on Village Drive near Devonport Drive. Police received a call at 6:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area where they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died within minutes of being transporte