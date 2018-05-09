'Dangerous' Kentuckian who served time in beating death now sought in armed robbery

Police in Whitley County are searching for a man once convicted of manslaughter and now accused of robbery, fleeing and resisting arrest.
The Williamsburg Police Department is warning that Samuel E. Plotnick is dangerous and could be armed. He is accused of taking a gun from a home on Second Street in Williamsburg, holding the firearm to someone's head and threatening to kill others, according to police.
Police said on Facebook Wednesday that after the gun was stolen on Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the one Plotnick was reportedly driving. The driver "could not be controlled by taser deployments" and ran from the officers, police said.
Even though the stolen handgun was found in the vehicle, police say Plotnick is still dangerous and possibly armed. Plotnick is known to frequent areas along Highway 92 East, according to police.
Plotnick was convicted in 2014 of manslaughter in the beating death of a man in 2012, according to WKYT. Plotnick had to serve 20 percent of his eight-year sentence in the case, so he was able to leave prison months after being convicted, the news station reported.
Jimmie D. Peace, 55, of Corbin died of complications from traumatic injuries after being assaulted on Dec. 15, 2012, the Whitley County Coroner's Office said in early 2013. Peace had been treated and released from a hospital before dying in January 2013, the coroner's office said at the time.
Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell told the Herald-Leader in 2013 that Peace was attacked after trying to intervene when Plotnick was allegedly being abusive to a woman.
Anyone with information related to Plotnick's location is asked to call police Whitley County E911 at 606-549-6017.
