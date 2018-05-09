State police asking for help as they search for Letcher County murder suspect

Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they search for a man accused of murder after a body was found on a Letcher County hillside last week.
Clarence Russell Brown, 33, of Neon is wanted by state police on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Ricky Allen Gibson, 44. Clifford Caudill, 38, and Dedra Keathley, 50, were arrested last week and charged with murder in the case.
Gibson's family told police on April 30 that they had not seen him for several days. His body was found off Haymond Hill Road on the morning of May 3.
Brown is described as being 6-foot-1, weighing about 185 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.
Police say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information related to his location is asked to call state police Post 13 at 606-435-6069.
