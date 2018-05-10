3rd teacher from same Kentucky high school charged with sex abuse crimes involving minors

A Grayson County High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Williams is the third Grayson County High School teacher to have been arrested on sex abuse charges in the last 18 months, according to K105 and other media reports.
State police were notified Wednesday morning that Roger Williams, 62. of Clarkson, had sexual contact with a minor and he was arrested later that day when the allegations were discovered. Williams was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and child porn possession.
It's unclear if the allegations involve a student. A business teacher at the high school, Williams is also the brother of Grayson County Commonwealth Attorney David Williams, K105 reported.
In addition to Williams, former baseball coach and teacher Gavin Logsdon faces rape charges over a sexual relationship with a student who was in one of his classes, reported the Grayson Record.
Jonathan Jones, a social studies teacher, faces sodomy charges over a sexual act with a 17-year-old student, reported the Grayson County News Gazette.
Williams is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Comments