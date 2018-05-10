Fayette Mall Olive Garden employees stabbed in parking lot, police say

Lexington police are searching for a former Olive Garden employee who stabbed multiple current employees in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Olive Garden by the Fayette Mall, police said. Two former employees were arguing with three current employees prior to the the stabbing, according to police.
One of the former workers wielded a knife and stabbed at least two of the victims, police said. They were transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released the name of the suspect in the stabbing.
Comments