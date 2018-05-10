Suspect ran for 3 days with taser probe in his chest. 'He could not run any longer.'

A "wet, tired" robbery suspect with a taser probe still in his chest asked a business to help him turn himself in Thursday morning after he ran from officers three days earlier, according to Williamsburg police.
Samuel E. Plotnick, 41, is now being held in the Whitley County jail on charges of robbery, resisting arrest and fleeing from police. He is accused of stealing a gun on Monday, holding it to someone's head and threatening to kill others, police said.
Thursday morning, Plotnick was spotted sitting on a bench at a Williamsburg business, police said. He asked the business to call 911 so he could turn himself in.
"When officers arrived Plotnick was wearing only pants no shoes he was wet, tired and stated he had not eaten in three days," police said on Facebook on Thursday. "Plotnick still had a taser probe in his chest area and stated he could not run any longer."
After the gun was stolen on Monday, police tried to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the one Plotnick was driving, but the driver of the vehicle "could not be controlled by taser deployments" and ran from the officers, police said.
The Williamsburg Police Department put residents on alert Wednesday, saying Plotnick was on the loose and considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Plotnick was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 in the beating death of a man two years earlier, according to WKYT.
Jimmie D. Peace, 55, of Corbin died of complications from traumatic injuries days after being assaulted in December of 2012, the Whitley County Coroner's Office said in early 2013. He had been treated and released from a local hospital before his death in January 2013, the coroner's office said at the time.
Peace was attacked after trying to intervene when Plotnick allegedly was abusive to a woman, Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell told the Herald-Leader in 2013.
Plotnick was released from prison months after being convicted in connection with Peace's death, having had to serve 20 percent of his eight-year sentence, WKYT reported.
