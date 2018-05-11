Suspect in Jackson County double homicide captured

A suspect in a Jackson County double homicide was arrested without incident Friday after a shootout in April, according to Kentucky State Police.
Terry Hammonds had been wanted for two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. His brother, Bobby Hammonds, was arrested in April.
The brothers are accused in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35, according to state police. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on Dec. 28.
On April 30, police said they were searching a rural area of Jackson County for Terry Hammonds. Police received a tip he was in the area, and when troopers found a man matching his description, the man and troopers got into a shootout.
The shooter ran into the woods before being found Friday. No troopers were injured during last month's gunfire exchange.
"The arrest wraps up a manhunt that has lasted almost two weeks throughout northern Jackson County," state police spokesperson Robert Purdy said.
