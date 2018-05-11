She was murdered 30 years ago, but Kentucky State Police still don't know who she was.

On May 6, 1988, a woman's partially decomposed body was found in a field 18 miles south of Owenton.
Kentucky State Police think she was murdered, and 30 years later, they still hope to figure out who she was.
The cold case has been brought to the public's attention because artists have created a facial composite using new forensic imaging technology.
The woman's body was found in Owen County off Ky. 330 and was lying in the field close to the road.
She is thought to have been between 25 and 40 years old, and she had dark brown hair with some gray in it, cut in a bobbed style.
The woman had a homemade tattoo of the name "STEVE" on her upper right arm.
She wore a brown nylon blouse and faded blue jeans, along with dark brown or black men’s socks, size 5 ½ men's Winner’s Choice tennis shoes and a blue bra.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police Detective Endre Samu at 502-532-6363.
Information about this and other similar cases is available online through the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
