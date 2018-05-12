47 people arrested in Lexington police roundup. Find out why they were wanted.

Guns, drugs and cash were seized as police arrested 47 people wanted for felonies in Lexington this week.
"Working with local, state and federal partners, officers from the Lexington Police Department initiated a concentrated search for individuals with active warrants on Wednesday and Thursday of this week," Lexington police said in a news release.
The roundup focused on people charged with serious crimes and violent offenses, police said. Charges ranged from sexual abuse to assault, drug trafficking, shoplifting and probation violations.
More than 60 warrants were served for felony offenses. Police seized seven guns, including two that had been reported stolen, along with $8,100 in cash and drugs including 270 grams of methamphetamine, 220 grams of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.
The roundup was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative and involved the police, as well as the Fayette County sheriff's office, Kentucky State Police, probation and parole officials, FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Among those arrested were multiple people who were allegedly involved in distributing drugs that led to an overdose death. Two people thought to be trafficking in "significant quantities of methamphetamine and heroin at a local hotel" were also jailed, police said.
A complete list of those arrested and their charges is available on the Lexington Police Department's website.
Comments