Fatal overdose led police to alleged dealers. They had heroin in bra, panties & between buttocks

Lexington police investigating the death of a man who is thought to have overdosed on heroin used a cell phone they found at the scene to nab the people who allegedly sold him the drugs.
An affidavit filed in federal court Friday explains how, in a matter of hours, police arrested three people who had white powder tucked away in their socks, bra, panties and between their buttocks.
On Thursday, Lexington police were called to a home on Dorset Drive in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood because of a suspected overdose death.
The man who died, who was not identified in the court documents, was found sitting near a syringe, some off-white powder and a burned spoon. Police found two cell phones, one of which was a flip phone that was not password protected.
So investigators began reviewing the recent text messages and found that the night before, the flip phone had been used to contact someone listed in the contacts as "Banks" to buy drugs.
Based on the texts, investigators came to believe that he "had supplied the deceased individual controlled substances the previous day and that they likely resulted in (a) fatal, accidental overdose."
But "Banks" didn't know was that his customer had died, and he was about to be duped by a Lexington police detective.
The affidavit says that the police detective texted the "Banks" number at 9:59 a.m. Thursday, asking "how mch 4 a whole one," meaning a whole gram or ounce of drugs.
The phone's user, presuming it was his customer from the night before, replied, "130."
"K dawg, I got 130 with bro at days," the detective responded. That meant that he had the $130 and was staying at Day's Motor Lodge on Versailles Road.
The detective continued to correspond with "Banks," telling him he was in room 46.
Soon, "Banks" texted to say, "Im outside."
Lexington police surveillance team members who were watching the motel saw a Nissan Altima with Tennessee plates drive from the Marathon station across Versailles Road into the Day's parking lot at 10:48 a.m.
"Based on the slow manner in which the Nissan Altima was crossing the parking lot of the motel and that it parked in the space most readily accessible to the room number 46," police determined that the driver was probably the person the detective had been texting.
So officers approached the car and detained the driver, later identified as Robert P. McGowan.
In his hand was the cell phone the police had been texting.
McGowan had $1,170 in his pocket and a gram of what was thought to be heroin in each of his socks.
After he was arrested, McGowan said that he wanted to cooperate, the affidavit states. McGowan said he had twice sold $20 worth of heroin, a "twenty piece," to the man whose cell phone police had been using. The most recent time was the night before, in the parking lot of a Lexington apartment complex.
McGowan told police that he got his heroin from a man he knew only as "Teddy," whom he had met at a Lexington store a week and a half earlier. About every three days, McGowan allegedly said, Teddy sold him eight grams of heroin for $400 to $500.
He agreed to help police lure Teddy out.
So while detectives watched, McGowan texted Teddy and told him he wanted to buy $600 worth of heroin. It was 12:43 p.m. Thursday, just hours after police had first started communicating with "Banks," whom they determined was McGowan.
At the direction of the police, McGowan arranged to meet Teddy at Cambridge Park Apartments, where the two men had previously met to do drug deals.
Police set up surveillance in the area, and at about 3:20 p.m., the man later identified as Teddy Hawkins told McGowan that he was at Valley Park, across a creek from the apartments, with a woman and two children.
A special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and another officer watched Hawkins and a woman walking with two small children near the creek in the park.
McGowan was brought in to confirm that the man "was indeed 'Teddy,' the individual who was his source of supply for heroin," the affidavit states.
When police approached with the lights flashing on their official vehicles, Hawkins tried to run, tossing a 9mm handgun into the grass as he fled, the affidavit states.
He and the woman, Essence Collins, were both detained.
According to the affidavit, Lexington police searched Hawkins and found a plastic bag containing 20.7 grams of white powder "between his buttocks" and $6,145 in his pocket. They found two phones on the ground and one on his person.
A female police officer who searched Collins found a small amount of what was thought to be heroin in her bra and panties, along with a small amount of what was thought to be marijuana in her bra.
Collins' Nissan Murano, which was parked at the scene, had three phones inside, along with "a plastic baggie containing individually wrapped tin foil papers that further contained an off white powder consistent with suspected heroin."
McGowan, Hawkins and Collins were charged Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky with possessing with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.
Hawkins faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the affidavit, which was signed by Jason D. Moore, a special agent with the DEA.
Lexington police said the three arrests were part of a roundup in which 47 people wanted on warrants for a variety of felony charges were apprehended in Lexington last week.
