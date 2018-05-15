Man found dead in car after 911 call about a domestic disturbance, reports say.

A man was found dead in a car outside of a home Monday night in Jackson County near the Clay and Owsley County lines, according to media reports.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight Monday, when a neighbor called 911 following a disturbance between a husband and wife at a residence on Old Island City Road, WYMT reported.
The husband involved had been shot by the time troopers arrived, and they found his body inside of a car outside a home, according to WKYT.
Police believe other family members were inside the home during the shooting, LEX 18 reported.
No arrests have been made and the identity of the deceased man has not been announced.
