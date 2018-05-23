Lexington police asking for help in investigation of fatal Eastland Parkway shooting

Lexington police are asking the public for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man on Eastland Parkway on Saturday.
Officers were called just after 2 a.m. on Saturday to Office Lounge at 1533 Eastland Parkway for a reported shooting, according to police. They arrived to find Demarcus Lamont Clay, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Clay was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he died of his injuries at 2:38 a.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
A second victim thought to have been involved in the same shooting arrived at a Lexington hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. That victim's injuries were not life threatening.
Several people were in the area at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Anyone who saw something or has information related to the shooting is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments