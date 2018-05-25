Police looking for semi-trailer suspected in fatal hit-and-run outside Winchester

Police are looking for a semi-trailer truck that was headed east on Interstate 64 near Winchester shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday when it reportedly hit and killed a Lexington man standing on the roadside.
Ora Lee Brock, 45, was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a small trailer when he pulled into the emergency lane on the side of I-64, apparently to better secure his trailer, Clark County authorities said.
However, the pickup and trailer stuck about a foot into the roadway, and a passing semi-trailer truck fatally hit Brock as he stood outside his vehicle. The truck did not stop after the collision.
"I don't think there was any way he didn't know that he hit someone," Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said.
The larger truck was damaged by the collision, including a broken right front headlight and a missing bumper cover, the sheriff said. Evidence at the scene indicates the truck was a Freightliner from the year 2009 or later, although the color and company that owns it is unknown, he said.
Law enforcement agencies east along I-64 and the Mountain Parkway to West Virginia have been told to watch for a truck with damage matching the description, Perdue said.
