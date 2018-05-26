Have you seen this truck? Its 87-year-old owner was found murdered.

An 87-year-old man was murdered in Pulaski County, and authorities are asking for the public's help finding the victim's missing truck.
Arlie Owens, 87, of Burnside, was found dead at his home on Perkins Drive Friday, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
The sheriff said a deputy found Owens' body after a relative called dispatchers at about 9 a.m. to ask that someone go check on him.
An autopsy was completed Saturday morning. A cause of death was not released.
The Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force has asked for the public's help finding Owens' white 2001 Ford Ranger single cab pickup. The truck's license plate number is 993-XWT.
Police said anyone who sees the truck should call the police and should not approach the driver.
